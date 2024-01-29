Nexstar Names Bill Dallman GM Of Grand Junction, Colo., Assets

Nexstar Media Group said it appointed Bill Dallman as VP and general manager of its broadcast and digital operations in Grand Junction, Colorado, effective February 12.

Dallman, who had been general manager of KARE-TV, Minneapolis, succeeds Sandra Zoldowski.

He will report to Traci Wilkinson, senior VP and Regional Manager for Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

"Bill is a seasoned media executive with a history of success in the broadcasting industry, and he is a great choice to lead our broadcast and digital operations in Grand Junction," said Ms. Wilkinson. "He is an innovative thinker and has a track record of enhancing broadcast and digital operations by focusing on strategic leadership and team development. We're looking forward to the fresh perspectives he will bring to Grand Junction."

Before joining KARE, Dallman held posts at KOMO-TV, Seattle and KCBS and KCAL in Los Angeles. He was also part of the executive team that launched Fox Sports 1.

"I am extremely grateful to Nexstar for this opportunity and looking forward to working with the teams across our operations in Grand Junction,” Dallman said. “These television stations and digital brands have a legacy of service and commitment to their local communities and deliver local programming and advertising solutions that drive viewership and marketing results. I'm excited about the opportunities ahead and can’t wait to get started.”