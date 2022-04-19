Nexstar Digital Names Dennis Cook Senior VP of Sales Marketing

Nexstar Digital said it hired Dennis Cook as senior VP of sales marketing.

Cook, previously VP of marketing at Cox Media Group’s Gamut Media, will oversee the division’s go-to-market strategy and marketing initiatives supporting digital ad sales.

He succeeds Sonia Hunt and reports to Lori Tavoularis, chief revenue officer for Nexstar Digital.

“Dennis is a best-in-class marketer and brings deep expertise and knowledge of the digital, streaming, and television media landscape,” said Tavoularis. “He is a proven brand builder, revenue generator, and leader, and will be instrumental in driving sales for the company as he takes our full cross-platform suite of capabilities to market and delivers meaningful business outcomes for our advertising clients.”

While at Gamut, Cook was a winner of the Broadcasting+Cable Advanced Advertising Innovation Award . Before Gamut, he was with Sony Pictures Television and Walt Disney Co.’s radio division.

“I am honored and excited to join Lori and the entire Nexstar Digital team at this extraordinary time of growth in the digital and streaming advertising marketplace,” said Cook. “As the #1 local broadcaster in the U.S., Nexstar leads the industry with their national reach, local expertise, and data-driven audience targeting capabilities. I look forward to working with this talented team to deliver results for our advertising clients by providing not only the best solutions, but the best service in the industry.” ■