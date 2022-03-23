Nexstar Digital Properties Register 45% Increase in Unique Users in January
Acquisition of ‘The Hill’ boosts news category
Nexstar Media Group’s digital division said it saw a 45% increase in total unique users at its websites and mobile applications in January.
There were 133 million viewers, generating 820 million page views, according to Comscore Media Trend.
Nexstar, a leading TV station owner, has been making investments in digital media. Last year it acquired The Hill, the political news site. Within Comscore’s news and information category, Nexstar Digital ranked No. 2, with The Hill the No. 2 site in the politics category.
“Our meteoric digital growth this past year is a reflection of the trust our users place in Nexstar Digital as a source of credible, relevant, engaging local news and entertainment,” said Karen Brophy, president of Nexstar Digital.
“Nexstar Digital continues to show progress with our content-first strategy, reflecting our organization-wide commitment to deliver trusted, unbiased, fact-based journalism that engages and informs our audiences across all screens and provides a brand-safe premium environment for our advertising clients. At Nexstar Digital, we deliver what matters most, including content, audiences, solutions, and most important, results for our advertising clients," Brophy said. ■
