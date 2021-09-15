Nexstar Digital Launches Data-Driven Advertising Platform Stellar

Nexstar Digital said it launched Stellar, a data-driven audience platform that lets advertisers buy digital and linear advertising.

Stellar uses predictive technology to determine where a brand’s advertising will perform best and lets buyers create campaigns using Nexstar’s 199 TV stations, 120 local websites and 284 local news and weather apps.

"As the ad technology industry continues to evolve, we're focused on streamlining the buying process for our advertisers to provide an outcome-driven solution that meets their audience targeting needs without using cookies or other third-party identifiers," said Karen Brophy, president, Nexstar Digital.

"Our customers in the financial services, retail, and quick-service restaurants industries have seen substantially better results using Stellar, including an increase of as much as 40 times return on ad spend, a 30% increase in online orders leveraging our unique targeting capabilities, and a 40% increase in revenue on a per-order basis. It is exceedingly clear that Stellar meets the needs of our customers and drives strong ROI during a time of fundamental shifts in the media industry," Brophy said.

Station groups are creating data-driven advertising units to take advantage of their growing digital media assets and to help them compete against digital media. Tegna has Premion, Cox Media Group has Gamut and Sinclair Broadcast Group has Compulse, all focusing on aspects of advanced advertising.

"Our customers are looking for specific results within their advertising campaigns—this is the foundation on which Stellar was built," said Lori Tavoularis, chief revenue officer, Nexstar Digital. "We have the ability to deliver a significant increase in performance, as well as the ability to scale our solutions outside of Nexstar’s network and deliver stronger impact and results on ad spend."