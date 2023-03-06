‘NewsNation Live’ Extends to 3 Hours

NewsNation Live, the daily newscast at cable network NewsNation, extends from two hours to three Monday, March 6. Hosted by Marni Hughes, the program airs at 10 a.m. ET. It launched in September.

Hughes has been with NewsNation since it launched in 2020, when WGN America was rebranded, and had been hosting NewsNation Prime with Marni Hughes at 9 p.m. That show was replaced by one hosted by Chris Cuomo.

NewsNation, part of Nexstar Media Group, also announced a bunch of new on-air contributors, including Johanna Maska and Chris Hahn.

“I’m thrilled to add this group of widely respected contributors to our team of dedicated journalists,” Michael Corn, president of news at NewsNation, said. “As we grow our audience, these experts in their fields will offer unique insights and enhance the authenticity of stories we deliver to the NewsNation audience.”

NewsNation political editor Chris Stirewalt adds political contributor to his resume. Formerly of Fox News, he wrote the book Broken News: How the Media Rage Machine Divides America and How to Fight Back. Stirewalt will continue to appear alongside senior political contributor George Will for election and debate night coverage. Will joined the network in 2022.

Johanna Maska, CEO of Global Situation Room; Chris Hahn, host of the Aggressive Progressive podcast; and Morgan Ortagus, former senior advisor for the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, have been named contributors at NewsNation.

Joining those three as contributors are Jesse Weber, Retired Gen. Richard Y. Newton, Jennifer Coffindaffer, Dave Montgomery, MD, Colby Hall and Lydia Moynihan.

NewsNation reaches 70 million U.S. television households. ■