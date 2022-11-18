NewsNation Aims Billboard at CNN Staffers Facing Layoffs
‘We’re hiring,’ Nexstar’s cable news networks says
With CNN getting ready for more layoffs, NewsNation, Nexstar Media Group’s cable news network, has mounted a billboard near CNN’s Atlanta facility that announces “we’re hiring.”
The 15 foot by 70 foot billboard features pictures of NewsNation primetime host Chris Cuomo (who left CNN under messy circumstances), Ashleigh Banfield (who anchored for CNN and HLN) and Dan Abrams.
Based in Chicago, NewsNation is currently building studios in New York and Washington, D.C. It plans to hire at least 100 additional staff member in the coming year and air news programming 24 hours a day by 2024.
CNN most recently finished behind Fox News and MSNBC in the ratings on Election Night.
CNN was acquired when Discovery bought WarnerMedia, becoming part of Warner Bros. Discovery, which is struggling with a large debt load and looking to make cost cuts as the advertising market turns south. ■
