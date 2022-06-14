NewsNation Adds ‘Early Morning’ Anchored by Mitch Carr at 6 a.m.

Nexstar’s NewsNation continues to expand the amount of live news programming on its lineup with plans to launch a new hour-long morning show on June 27.

Early Morning will appear at 6 a.m. ET anchored by Mitch Carr, who joins NewsNation from KPNX Phoenix. Also joining NewsNation to executive produce Early Morning is James Holm, previously with Black News Channel , which shut down in March.

After Early Morning airs daily, Carr will co-anchor NewsNation’s Morning in America with Adrienne Bankert from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“We are excited to have Mitch Carr kick off our mornings with a fast-paced and informative news hour,” NewsNation president of news Michael Corn said. “With James Holm leading the team, I’m confident Early Morning will resonate with viewers, as NewsNation continues its expansion to become a 24/7 cable news network.”

Nexstar launched NewsNation in 2020 on cable channel WGN America. It later renamed the channel as NewsNation and has been replacing its syndicating entertainment programming with newscasts.

With the addition of Early Morning, NewsNation will air 86 hours of live national news, analysis and talks per week–more than double the news hours it had when it launched.

Before KPNX, Carr was with WRAL Raleigh, North Carolina. He also was sports director at Nexstar’s WRIC Richmond, Virginia, and worked as a reporter at WGHP High Point, North Carolina; WLAS Las Vegas; and KAMC and KLBK, Lubbock, Texas.

“Given Mitch’s passion for breaking news, Early Morning will bring viewers the stories they may have missed overnight and update them on the latest developments in ongoing stories from the previous day,” said. Holm.

Before Black News Channel, Holm was an executive producer at MSNBC. He began his career in radio in Fargo, North Dakota, where he was an executive producer for a nationally syndicated talk show.

As it adds hours, NewsNation has been adding staff. It recently hired former Fox News Channel politics editor Chris Stirewalt as political editor , Black News Channel correspondent Dray Clark as a New York City-based correspondent and former WFOR-TV reporter Brooke Shafer as a correspondent based in Miami.

Former KGO-TV, San Francisco anchor Natasha Zouves is joining NewsNation as weekend anchor and correspondent later this month. ■