New NBCU Telemundo PSA Marks Women’s History Month
‘Unstoppable Women’ featured
NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is releasing a new public service announcement for Women’s History Month.
The PSA is part of the company’s Unstoppable Women campaign, which launched in 2019.
The new PSA had its debut on Telemundo’s new morning Show Hoy Día. It highlights women with inspiring stories.
Featured in the new spot are Julissa Arce, author of My Underground American Dream; Nora Sandigo, legal guardian of 1,200 immigrant children; Maria Jose Palacio, CEO of Progeny Coffee; Monica Trasandes, LGBTQ advocate and media liason for GLAAD; and Juanita Palacio-Sims, founder of the International Society of Black Latinos.
In addition to the PSA, the company plans talent integrations across social media , amplification of Telemundo’s strong female characters in front and behind the camera, and special segments during news and sports telecasts.
