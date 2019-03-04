Telemundo Launches Initiative to Boost Women in Business

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is starting a company-wide initiative aimed at helping to advance women in business.

The multi-platform campaign called Mujeres Imparables, or Unstoppable Women, celebrates the achievements of women and is being launched in March, which is also Women’s History Month.

The initiative includes public service announcements, on-air and digital campaigns with inspirational messages, and a series of speakers at Telemundo Center in Miami including a conversation with Academy Award winning actress Lupita Nyong’o.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT6QxgewnKs[/embed]

The campaign will have a high profile over the summer during the Women’s World Cup and is scheduled to run through 2020.

“Unstoppable Women will be an overarching campaign for Telemundo to highlight women’s achievements during this very special month and every month moving forward,” said Mónica Gil, executive VP and chief marketing officer at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “From lead characters, programming themes and sports events, to leadership development, insights and social impact initiatives, the message will be amplified across all divisions of our company.

Telemundo will hold employee panel discussions about inclusion in the workplace and, with the University of Miami School of Business will present an executive leadership training program.

During the World Cup, Telemundo will be telling stories of female players and coaches under the Unstoppable Women of Sports banner.

For 2020, Telemundo is planning activities focusing on civic engagement, the census and supporting female writers and directors.