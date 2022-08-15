New DirecTV Spot Lines Up Cowboy QB Dak Prescott Against ‘Real Housewives’

Dak Prescott and Teresa Guidice get ready for some football

DirecTV is getting ready for the football season and the TV season with a commercial that mashes up the NFL and reality TV.

The spot features Dak Prescott the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys and Teresa Guidice, a leader of the Real Housewives team, which wreaks havoc on the gridiron.

Earlier DirecTV spots featured tennis superstar Serena Williams and baseball all stars Alex Rodrigues, David Ortiz, Randy Johnson and Ken Griffey Jr.

Also featured in the new Wives House spot, which continues DirecTV’s pitch that it offers both the best of live sport and entertainment together, are housewives Kyle Richards and Kenya Moore, and Prescott’s teammate CeeDee Lamb.

Also Read: DirecTV Loses an Estimated 400,000 Subscribers in Q2 as Base Dips Below 14 Million

“Our entertaining commercials throughout the years have always been a great way to help consumers understand what DirecTV does – delivering the best content in one place for maximum enjoyment,” said Vince Torres, Chief Marketing Officer, DirecTV.

“Shooting the DirecTV commercial was a great experience,” said Prescott. “I hope that both football fans and reality show buffs will have as much fun watching it as we all did making it.”

The campaign was created by ad agency TWBA/Chiat/Day. ■