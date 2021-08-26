DirecTV Stream Takes Off With Serena Williams-Wonder Woman Spot

DirecTV Stream launched today with a new ad campaign featuring tennis star Serena Willams as Wonder Woman.

The commercial touts that DirecTV Stream makes it easy to watch both live TV and on-demand content.

DirecTV was spun off from AT&T earlier this year. Wonder Woman is a character from AT&T’s DC Comic Universe, part of WarnerMedia. AT&T is also in the process of spinning off WarnerMedia.

“We’re excited to introduce DirecTV Stream bringing together the best of Live TV and On-Demand content like never seen before,” said Vince Torres, Chief Marketing Officer, DirecTV.

The spot began running Thursday and will run into early 2022, the company said.

“I’m always juggling my priorities as a mom, athlete and designer so I am a big fan of products like DirecTV Stream that help make my life more simple. I had so much fun playing Wonder Woman for this exciting campaign that showcases the uncomplicated and simplified TV experience of Direct TV Stream,” Williams said.