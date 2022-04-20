In New Spots, DirecTV Stream Calls on MLB Stars for ‘Ghostbusters’ Style Pitch

After scoring an ace with TV commercials featuring Serena Williams, Wonder Woman and The Matrix, DirecTV Stream is looking at baseball seasons and who you going to call?

Would you believe four former MLB superstars dressed up as Ghostbusters?

In one new spot, the pitch is familiar, with a husband and wife watching TV, explaining how she can switch between a live baseball game and Ghostbusters on demand. She flips back and forth until a giant ghostly Cincinnati Reds mascot threatens the stadium.

To the rescue are all-time greats Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz, Ken Griffey Jr. and Randy Johnson, arriving in a replica of the Ghostbusters’ Ecto-1 ambulance. These "GOATBusters" carry baseball-bat-style proton packs to cut the mascot down to size.

The spot, starting to run Saturday during the Dodgers-Padres games on MLB, offers viewers $30 off DirecTV Stream over three months.

Another spot mimics the Ghostbusters’ direct-response commercial from their first film.

“Are you haunted by your cable service,” the Big Unit asks.

“Have you noticed strange, frightening fees on your monthly bill,” ARod continues

“Do you experience feelings of dread when you pass by your cable box,” Junior.

“If the answer is yes,” Big Papi says, before the whole group asks “Who you going to call?”

“DirecTV Stream,” an announcer answers. “Now get $30 off over three months.”

“When we launched last August, the initial version of ‘Get Your TV Together' so accurately captured the entertainment magic as well as cheeky nature of the DirecTV Stream brand that we are continuing the franchise this spring,” said Vince Torres, CMO at DirecTV. “As the TV world continues to get complicated, I think viewers will really see our passion to bring sports and entertainment back together, all in one place. And it doesn’t hurt to have the help of Ghostbusters and some of baseball’s greatest icons.”

The campaign will be on TV, outdoor, digital and multimedia channels, DirecTV said. The spots were created by ad agency TBWA\Chiat\Day LA.

DirecTV will also be launching creative social assets, including an AR game available on Facebook and Snapchat filters, including one to use while at the ballpark. ■