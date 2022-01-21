DirecTV Stream Raises Prices

DirecTV is raising some of its prices for some of its DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) packages starting January 23, according to its Web site.



It will make the "adjustments" starting January 23, said the company: "Periodically, TV network owners increase the fees they charge DIRECTV STREAM® for the right to broadcast their movies, shows, and sporting events," it explains, adding that the price hike was also due to the rise in inflation.



The current annual inflation rate topped 7% in November, while the Federal Reserve Board said an "acceptable" rate is about 2% or a bit less.



There will be no increase for minimum service, while other packages will go up from $4 per month to $10 per month. For example, Choice, its most popular package--90-plus channels and 45,000 on-demand titles--will increase from $84.99 to $89.99.



Those currently with an introductory price break on a DirecTV stream package will continue to pay that price until the discount expires, after which the new price will kick in. ■