New Comscore CEO’s Annual Salary Pegged At $600,000
By Jon Lafayette published
Jon Carpenter also eligible for short-term incentives and gets 400,000 restricted stock units
Comscore’s new CEO, Jonathan Carpenter, will receive an annual salary of $600,000, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Carpenter was named this week to succeed Bill Livek who in February announced plans to retire as CEO. Carpenter is eligible to get short-term incentives equal to 100% of his salary on a prorated basis this year. He was also granted 400,000 restricted stock units
Livek’s salary for 2021 was $650,000, up from $528,125 in 2020. He also got stock awards worth $991,140 and other benefits adding up to total compensation of $2.15 million.
When Carpenter joined Comscore last year from Publishers Clearing House, he was given a base salary of $515,000 a year with a target short-term incentive paying equal to 100% of his base salary. He also received a one-time cash signing bonus of $300,000 and was granted $1.6 million in restricted stock units.
Comscore also promoted Mary Margaret Curry from chief accounting officer to CFO. Her new base salary is $375,000 and she is eligible for short-term incentives equal to 75% of her base salary She also received 110,000 restricted stock units. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
