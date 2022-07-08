New Comscore CEO’s Annual Salary Pegged At $600,000

Comscore’s new CEO, Jonathan Carpenter, will receive an annual salary of $600,000, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Jon Carpenter (Image credit: Comscore)

Carpenter was named this week to succeed Bill Livek who in February announced plans to retire as CEO. Carpenter is eligible to get short-term incentives equal to 100% of his salary on a prorated basis this year. He was also granted 400,000 restricted stock units

Livek’s salary for 2021 was $650,000, up from $528,125 in 2020. He also got stock awards worth $991,140 and other benefits adding up to total compensation of $2.15 million.

When Carpenter joined Comscore last year from Publishers Clearing House, he was given a base salary of $515,000 a year with a target short-term incentive paying equal to 100% of his base salary. He also received a one-time cash signing bonus of $300,000 and was granted $1.6 million in restricted stock units.

Comscore also promoted Mary Margaret Curry from chief accounting officer to CFO. Her new base salary is $375,000 and she is eligible for short-term incentives equal to 75% of her base salary She also received 110,000 restricted stock units. ■