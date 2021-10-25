Jon Carpenter Named New CFO at Comscore

Comscore said it named Jon Carpenter as chief financial officer, effective Nov. 29.

Jon Carpenter (Image credit: Comscore)

Carpenter, who has been CFO at Publishers Clearing House since 2016, succeeds Gregory Fink, who left the company in August.

“Jon’s world class background and leadership experience are major assets. His strong operational focus, strategic acumen, and experience driving both growth and profitability are exactly what we need for Comscore’s next phase of growth. We are extremely excited to welcome Jon to the team,” said Bill Livek, CEO and executive vice chair at Comscore.

Before joining Publishers Clearing House, Carpenter held positions at Nielsen, Sears Holding, and NBCUniversal. He started his career in the General Electric Financial Management Program.

“I am thrilled to be joining Comscore at such a pivotal moment as the advertising and media ecosystem is going through fundamental change,” said Carpenter. “The media industry is ready to embrace Comscore’s investment-grade currency, and with their superior products it is clear to me that Comscore has a tremendous opportunity with all of their businesses. I look forward to working with the Comscore team to continue building on their momentum as the clear choice for media measurement everywhere. I am extremely proud to be joining Comscore."