Netflix’s Jaffer Takes Senior VP Post at Disney+

Tehmina Jaffer has left Netflix to join the Walt Disney Co.’s Direct-to-Consumer and International Service, which is launching Disney+, the new streaming service being designed to compete with Netflix when it launches later this year.

In her new role as senior VP of business affairs for Disney+, Jaffer will oversee the coordination and negotiation of development, production and talent deals and contracts. She will also work on rights, acquisition, clearances and content agreements and coordinate with Disney units producing original content for the streaming service.

At Netflix, Jaffer was director, original series and managed one of the drama series business teams and oversaw deals for licenses and owned original series.

“Tehmina is an outstanding executive whose expertise and experience will provide tremendous value as we continue to ramp up our Disney+ original programming efforts,” said Ricky. Strauss, president, content & marketing for Disney+. “Her insights into the evolving nature of deal-making in the streaming space are vital to our efforts. Tehmina is smart, innovative, and hardworking and I couldn’t be more excited to have her join us.”

Before Netflix, Jaffer held posts at NBCUniversal and ABC Studios.

"The opportunity to join Disney+ at such a pivotal time is incredibly exciting,” Jaffer said. “I’m thrilled to be joining Ricky and his dynamic team and look forward to helping launch and grow a business that is certain to entertain and inspire audiences around the world.”