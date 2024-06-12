Netflix’s ‘Dancing for the Devil’ Again Tops TVision Power Score Ranking

Netflix’s Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult waltzed into the top slot in TVision’s Power Score ranking of the biggest shows streaming on connected TV for the second-straight week .

The No. 2 show for the week of June 3 was The Kardashians, in its fifth season on Hulu.

Another of the top streaming shows is the long-running CBS broadcast staple Criminal Minds, with Season 17 available via Paramount Plus.

Also in the Top 5 were Netflix’s Geek Girl and AppleTV Plus’ Dark Matter.

Netflix was the leader with six shows in the Top 20. As viewers anticipate the return of The Bear for Season 3, both Season 1 and Season 2 of the FX series, now streaming on Hulu, made the Top 20.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across more than 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers spend paying attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach and the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.