Netflix Renews 'Monster' and 'The Watcher'

Netflix has renewed the Monster series that focused on Jeffrey Dahmer, and The Watcher, both from Ryan Murphy. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story debuted September 21 and The Watcher premiered October 13.

Netflix ordered two more “installments” of Monster, in the network’s words, from Murphy and Ian Brennan. With 10 episodes, the first season was about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who killed 17 people between 1978 and 1991.

The subsequent seasons will focus on other frightful individuals. “The future installments of Monster will tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society,” Netflix said.

The Watcher, a scripted show about a family that buys a beautiful but creepy house in New Jersey, is getting a second season. That too comes from Murphy and Brennan, as well as Eric Newman.

Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts are in the cast. Season one has seven episodes.

"Audiences can't take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher," said Bela Bajaria, head of global TV, Netflix. "The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on Monster along with Eric Newman on The Watcher are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world. The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan’s distinct original voice which created cultural sensations and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the Monster and Watcher universes." ■