Ryan Murphy’s Take On a Certain House in New Jersey

The Watcher, a Ryan Murphy drama series based on a real crime, is on Netflix October 13. After a family moves into what was supposed to be their dream home in the New Jersey suburbs, it quickly becomes a living hell. Letters from someone calling themself The Watcher are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets start to spill out.

Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts play the Brannocks, who purchased a home in cozy Westfield, New Jersey. They soon realize the neighborhood is a bit odd. There’s a peculiar older woman named Pearl (Mia Farrow) and her brother Jasper (Terry Kinney), who sneaks into the Brannock house and hides in their dumbwaiter. There’s Karen (Jennifer Coolidge), the realtor and an old acquaintance of Nora’s (Watts), who makes them feel like they don’t really belong, and nosy neighbors Mitch (Richard Kind) and Mo (Margo Martindale), who don’t seem to understand property lines.

Then the letters from The Watcher arrive.

There are seven episodes.

Murphy created the series with Ian Brennan. They executive produce with Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Bryan Unkeless, Eric Newman, Paris Barclay, Naomi Watts, Ariel Schulman, Henry Joost and Scoop Wasserstein.

Murphy’s work includes Glee, American Crime Story, 9-1-1 and American Horror Story. ■