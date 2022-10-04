'Dahmer' Has Netflix's Third Biggest Week in the Past Year - Netflix Weekly Rankings
Limited serial killer series captured nearly 300 million streaming hours for the week of Sept. 26 - Oct. 3. Only 'Stranger Things' has generated a bigger audience
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the bleak, gruesome limited series examination of the real-life titular Midwestern serial killer, starring Evan Peters in the title role, drew Netflix's third biggest audience in the last year, capturing just under 300 million hours of streaming for the week of Sept. 26 - Oct. 2.
Only the "Volume 1" and "Volume 2" premieres of Stranger Things Season 4 over the summer generated bigger weekly audiences.
Netflix's previous audience high-water mark came in the first week of October last year, when Korean local-language sensation Squid Game captured over 400 million weekly viewing hours.
Co-starring Richard Jenkins and Molly Ringwald, Dahmer scored only a 50% aggregated rating among critics, according to Rotten Tomatoes -- not surprising, since many Netflix movies and shows far over-index on their reviews.
Here's how Netflix's four "Global Top 10" rankings for Sept. 26 - Oct. 2 shook out:
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.