'Dahmer' Has Netflix's Third Biggest Week in the Past Year - Netflix Weekly Rankings

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the bleak, gruesome limited series examination of the real-life titular Midwestern serial killer, starring Evan Peters in the title role, drew Netflix's third biggest audience in the last year, capturing just under 300 million hours of streaming for the week of Sept. 26 - Oct. 2.

Only the "Volume 1" and "Volume 2" premieres of Stranger Things Season 4 over the summer generated bigger weekly audiences.

Netflix's previous audience high-water mark came in the first week of October last year, when Korean local-language sensation Squid Game captured over 400 million weekly viewing hours.

Co-starring Richard Jenkins and Molly Ringwald, Dahmer scored only a 50% aggregated rating among critics, according to Rotten Tomatoes -- not surprising, since many Netflix movies and shows far over-index on their reviews.

Here's how Netflix's four "Global Top 10" rankings for Sept. 26 - Oct. 2 shook out:

