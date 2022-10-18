Ryan Murphy's 'The Watcher' Has Netflix Best Debut This Year For a New Show - Netflix Weekly Rankings

Netflix rode the creative brilliance of hitmaker Shonda Rhimes in the first quarter, rolling out back-to-back hits with limited biopic series Inventing Anna and season 2 of Bridgerton.

Now, the focus is on one of Netflix's other high-priced creatives, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, who haave followed up the smash-hit performance of pitch-black serial killer biopic Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story with the only slightly sunnier horror/mystery miniseries The Watcher.

Dahmer finally cooled in week 4, dropping nearly 40% of its week 3 audience and finishing with a still-strong 122.8 million viewing hours for the week of Oct. 10-16.

Starring Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts as a couple who enter a nightmare stalker situation when they purchase their dream home, The Watcher scored an impressive 125 million viewing hours in its first four days on Netflix.

That's better an any other new original series debuting on the platform so far in 2022.

As is most often the case with original shows that successfully debut on Netflix, critics hated The Watcher, scoring it with an aggregated 31% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Dahmer (57%) scored only a bit better, but it just had the second best debut ever on Netflix for an English language show.

(Image credit: Netflix)

