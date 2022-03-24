‘Bridgerton’ ‘Ups its Game’ in Season Two, Says Rhimes

Season two of Bridgerton begins on Netflix March 25. Chris Van Dusen created the show, which is produced by Shondaland.

There are eight episodes in the new season.

Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of a powerful family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s marriage market. She’s hoping to find a match sparked by true love, but as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the hunky bachelor Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

“We've done a couple of extra special, amazing things that I think fans will be excited about this season, but the reality of it is the glamour of the balls, the beauty of the world, the stunning hair and makeup—all the things that everybody has come to expect from the show—it's all still there,” executive producer Shonda Rhimes told Netflix.

Also in the cast are Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker and Sabrina Bartlett. Julie Andrews provides the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Rhimes said this about season two: “We've upped our game a little bit in terms of how we're telling this story. In the first season of Bridgerton, we had to introduce everybody to the world—and now people know what this world is. Now our goal is to just bring them in even deeper, give them more of a sense of what's going on, and let them really see how this world works. And that's exciting.”

The series is inspired by Julia Quinn’s romance novels. ■