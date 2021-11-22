Shonda Rhimes Series ‘Inventing Anna’ on Netflix Feb. 11

Netflix will premiere Inventing Anna, about a woman pretending to be an heiress with a massive trust fund who ripped people off, Feb. 11. The limited series is a Shonda Rhimes production. It is based on a New York Magazine article titled "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People," by Jessica Pressler.

Julia Garner will portray Delvey. Garner plays Ruth on Netflix drama Ozark. The cast also includes Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox, Alexis Floyd and Katie Lowes.

“Inspired by the true story of a total fake,” is how Netflix described the project. Netflix shared a trailer. There will be 10 episodes.

The Netflix summary reads: "In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?"

Born Anna Sorokin, Delvey ripped off banks, hotels and socialite pals. She was sent to prison in 2019.

Rhimes and Betsy Beers executive produce. Rhimes shows include Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and Bridgerton. ■