Netflix Orders More ‘House of Cards’

The votes are in, and Netflix has renewed original series House of Cards for a fourth season.

The Emmy-nominated political drama, starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright, will begin production this summer for a 2016 premiere. The third season launched on the streaming service on Feb. 27. Spacey’s performance earned him a Golden Globe award in January for best actor in a TV drama.

The news comes amid a flurry of Netflix original series news. Bloodline was renewed Wednesday for a second season. Earlier Thursday, the SVOD service also announced two other originals, the 1980s-set supernatural thrillerMontauk and a sketch show reteamingMr. Showduo David Cross and Bob Odenkirk. It is reportedly also close to rebooting family classicFull House.