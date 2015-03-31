Netflix Renews ‘Bloodline’ for Second Season

Not two weeks after debuting the first season of original series Bloodline, Netflix has renewed the family thriller for a second season. The streaming service tweeted the news Tuesday.

The 13-episode first season launched on Netflix March 20. The drama stars Kyle Chandler, Ben Mendelsohn, Linda Cardellini, Sam Shepard and Sissy Spacek as family members in the Florida Keys.

Bloodline was created and executive produced by Damages trio Todd A. Kessler, Glenn Kessler and Daniel Zelman.