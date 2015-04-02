Netflix Orders 1980s Supernatural Drama ‘Montauk’

Netflix continues to ramp up its original programming, ordering a supernatural-themed drama set in the 1980s.

The series, which is described as a “love letter to 80s classics” is set in Montauk, Long Island and begins when a young boy vanishes into thin air. Montauk is written and directed by twin brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, who will executive produce with 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy and Netflix’s Dan Cohen. The Duffer brothers recently directed their first feature film, Hidden, for Warner Bros.

“Matt and Ross are emerging filmmakers with an unmistakable passion for genre and suspense,” said Cindy Holland, Netflix’s VP of original content. “Their unique voice infuses this coming of age drama with supernatural thrills that will captivate our global audience.”

The streaming service has ordered eight hourlong episodes to premiere in 2016.