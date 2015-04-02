Netflix Eyes ‘Full House’ Reboot

The revival trend in television isn’t slowing down any time soon.

TV Line reported on Thursday that Netflix was close to a deal with Warner Bros. to revive Full House for a 13-episode run.

The revival would star Full House regulars Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber, with Bob Saget, John Stamos and Dave Coulier making guest apperances. Stamos would also be on board as a producer.

Jeff Franklin, who created the original ABC version, would executive produce along with former EPs Thomas L. Miller and Robert L. Boyett.

Netflix declined to comment, calling the report “totally speculative.”

Full House aired on ABC from 1987-1995. If ordered, it would continue a burgeoning trend of reviving retired TV shows, which already include Twin Peaks, The X-Files and Coach.