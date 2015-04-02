Bob Odenkirk-David Cross Sketch Comedy Coming to Netflix

Bob Odenkirk and David Cross are reuniting for another sketch comedy series.

Netflix has ordered four half-hour episodes plus an hour-long making-of special of With Bob and David. The series is described as: After being dishonorably discharged from the Navy Seals, Bob and David are back serving our country the way they do best, making sketch comedy.

Odenkirk and Cross are writing and serving as executive producers along with Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Tim Sarkes, Dave Kneebone, Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim.

Odenkirk and Cross became cult favorites with their 1995 sketch comedy series Mr. Show with Bob and David, which ran on HBO for four years. The two first worked together on The Ben Stiller Show. Odenkirk is currently starring in AMC’s Better Call Saul and also executive produced IFC’s sketch comedy series The Birthday Boys.

Earlier on Thursday, Netflix ordered scripted drama Montauk.