Netflix, HBO Top Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations

Netflix and HBO dominated the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards television nominations announced Wednesday morning.



Netflix garnered 19 SAG Awards nominations, with HBO finishing second with 12. NBC finished a distant third with three nominations, according to SAG-AFTRA.



Three shows tied for the most nominations with four each, including HBO’s limited series Big Little Lies, Netflix’s sci-fi series Stranger Things and female wrestling-themed comedy GLOW.



Netflix’s Stranger Things will look to repeat in the best drama series category as it competes with sister Netflix series The Crown, HBO’s Game Of Thrones, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and NBC’s This is Us.



Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black will also look to defend last year’s win in the outstanding comedy series category against ABC’s Black-ish, HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, Netflix’s GLOW and HBO’s Veep.



The 24th annual SAG Awards will be presented live on TNT and TBS on Jan. 21.



SAG Awards nominees in the television category are as follows:



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series



LAURA DERN / Renata Klein – “BIG LITTLE LIES” (HBO)



NICOLE KIDMAN / Celeste Wright – “BIG LITTLE LIES” (HBO)



JESSICA LANGE / Joan Crawford – “FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN” (FX Networks)



SUSAN SARANDON / Bette Davis – “FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN” (FX Networks)



REESE WITHERSPOON / Madeline MacKenzie – “BIG LITTLE LIES” (HBO)



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series



BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH / Sherlock Holmes – “SHERLOCK: THE LYING DETECTIVE” (WGBH/Masterpiece)



JEFF DANIELS / Frank Griffin – “GODLESS” (Netflix)



ROBERT DE NIRO / Bernie Madoff – “THE WIZARD OF LIES” (HBO)



GEOFFREY RUSH / Albert Einstein – “GENIUS” (National Geographic)



ALEXANDER SKARSGÅRD / Perry Wright – “BIG LITTLE LIES” (HBO)



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series



MILLIE BOBBY BROWN / Eleven – “STRANGER THINGS” (Netflix)



CLAIRE FOY / Queen Elizabeth II – “THE CROWN” (Netflix)



LAURA LINNEY / Wendy Byrde – “OZARK” (Netflix)



ELISABETH MOSS / Offred/June – “THE HANDMAID’S TALE” (Hulu)



ROBIN WRIGHT / Claire Underwood – “HOUSE OF CARDS” (Netflix)



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series



JASON BATEMAN / Martin “Marty” Byrde – “OZARK” (Netflix)



STERLING K. BROWN / Randall Pearson – “THIS IS US” (NBC)



PETER DINKLAGE / Tyrion Lannister – “GAME OF THRONES” (HBO)



DAVID HARBOUR / Jim Hopper – “STRANGER THINGS” (Netflix)



BOB ODENKIRK / Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman – “BETTER CALL SAUL” (AMC)



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series



UZO ADUBA / Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren – “ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK” (Netflix)



ALISON BRIE / Ruth Wilder – “GLOW” (Netflix)



JANE FONDA / Grace Hanson – “GRACE AND FRANKIE” (Netflix)



JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS / Selina Meyer – “VEEP” (HBO)



LILY TOMLIN / Frankie Bergstein – “GRACE AND FRANKIE” (Netflix)



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series



ANTHONY ANDERSON / Andre “Dre” Johnson – “BLACK-ISH” (ABC)



AZIZ ANSARI / Dev – “MASTER OF NONE” (Netflix)



LARRY DAVID / Himself – “CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM” (HBO)



SEAN HAYES / Jack McFarland – “WILL & GRACE” (NBC)



WILLIAM H. MACY / Frank Gallagher – “SHAMELESS” (Showtime)



MARC MARON / Sam Sylvia – “GLOW” (Netflix)



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series



THE CROWN (Netflix)



GAME OF THRONES (HBO)



THE HANDMAID’S TALE (Hulu)



STRANGER THINGS (Netflix)



THIS IS US (NBC)



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series



BLACK-ISH (ABC)



CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM (HBO)



GLOW (Netflix)



ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK (Netflix)



VEEP (HBO)



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series



GAME OF THRONES (HBO)



GLOW (Netflix)



HOMELAND (Showtime)



STRANGER THINGS (Netflix)



THE WALKING DEAD (AMC)



LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD



54th SAG Life Achievement Award



MORGAN FREEMAN