Netflix Orders Season Three of ‘Stranger Things’

Netflix has ordered a third season of hit drama Stranger Things. The streaming network announced the news on Twitter Dec. 1. “Season 3 is officially happening,” it said.

The series is created by The Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross, who are executive producers and directors along with Shawn Levy (who also directs), Dan Cohen and Iain Patterson.

Stranger Things is a Netflix production. The cast includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer.

The show was nominated for a best drama Emmy this year, along with 17 other nominations.

Season two debuted Oct. 27.