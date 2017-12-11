Steven Soderbergh Drama ‘Mosaic’ Airs Across Five Nights on HBO

HBO will premiere Mosaic, a six-part limited series about love and murder in a small town, from Steven Soderbergh Monday, January 22. The series continues January 23, 24 and 25, with the final two episodes showing Friday, January 26.

Mosaic stars Sharon Stone. The cast also includes Garrett Hedlund, Frederick Weller, Jennifer Ferrin, Beau Bridges and Paul Reubens.

Directed by Soderbergh and written by Ed Solomon, Mosaic is executive produced by Casey Silver and Michael Polaire.

Set in a mountain resort town, Mosaic follows children’s book author and illustrator Olivia Lake (Stone), whose literary success makes her a celebrity in the tight-knit community. At the annual fundraiser, where she is accompanied by friend JC (Reubens), she sets her sights on a handsome newcomer, aspiring graphic artist Joel Hurley (Hedlund). He accepts her offer for a place to stay and work, but the unexpected arrival of Joel’s girlfriend, Laura (Maya Kazan), sends Olivia into a jealous tailspin.

After Olivia meets a charming stranger, she disappears, leaving behind a blood-soaked studio. A whodunit ensues.

Mosaic was filmed in Park City, Utah in the winter of 2015 and 2016.

Last month, Mosaic was featured as the first narrative piece on PodOp’s interactive, mobile storytelling app, developed by Soderbergh, Silver and their partners. Viewers can choose from which point of view to follow the story and, in effect, build their own experience from the material created and curated by Soderbergh and Solomon.