HBO Bringing ‘Big Little Lies’ Back for Season Two
Drama Big Little Lies will return for a second season, according to the New York Times. There will be seven episodes in the new season.
Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are in the cast, and are executive producers. They’ll return for season two, says the NY Times. David E. Kelley will return as the show’s writer.
HBO did not reveal when the season will air.
The first season debuted in February.
Big Little Liescleaned up at the Emmys in September, in the limited series category. Its awards included one for best limited series.
