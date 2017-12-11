HBO, Netflix Dominate 2018 Golden Globe Nominations

Netflix and HBO dominated a 2017 Golden Globes Awards nominations list that was less unpredictable than in previous years.



HBO drew 12 nominations to top all network and streaming services, followed by Netflix’s nine nominations and FX’s eight nods, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced this morning.



Four of the five drama series nominated last year return for nominations this year, with newcomer, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale joining last year’s winner, Netflix’s The Crown as well as HBO’s Game of Thrones, Netflix’s Stranger Things and NBC’s This Is Us.



In the best comedy series, ABC’s Black-ish returns to battle newcomers The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon), Master of None (Netflix), SMILF (Showtime) and Will & Grace (NBC).



The winners will be announced Jan. 7 live on NBC.



