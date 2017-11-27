Seth Meyers to Host ‘Golden Globes’ on NBC

Seth Meyers, host of NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers, will host the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The event happens at the Beverly Hilton Sunday, Jan. 7, and airs on NBC.

The three-hour telecast kicks off the 2018 awards season. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association votes for the Golden Globes winners.

“We are thrilled that Seth Meyers is going to be hosting the Golden Globes this year,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman, NBC Entertainment. "As he does every night for us in late night, he will be taking a closer look at this year’s best movies and television with his unique brand of wit, intelligence, and mischievous humor.”

Nominations for the Golden Globes will be announced Monday, Dec. 11.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is excited to have Seth Meyers host the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards,” said HFPA president Meher Tatna. “With his natural comedic wit and innate ability to charm audiences, Seth will help us carry on the celebratory tradition of recognizing the best in television and film at the Party of the Year.”

Meyers was nominated three times for Emmys related to his work with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on the 2013-15 Golden Globe Awards, when Fey and Poehler hosted. He began his TV career with Saturday Night Live in 2001 and was a cast member for 13 seasons, including nine as head writer and eight as “Weekend Update” anchor.

Meyers hosted the Emmy Awards in 2014, the ESPY Awards in 2010 and 2011 and headlined the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

Produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA, the Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 210 countries.