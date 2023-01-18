Netflix Expands Nielsen Deal to Mexico, Poland

Netflix, which hired Nielsen when it launched its ad-supported product, expanded its relationship with the ratings service to include audience data in Mexico and Poland.

In Mexico and Poland, Netflix will subscribe to cross-platform audience insights derived from streaming panels in each country.

“The biggest shift in entertainment continues to be from linear TV to streaming and Nielsen’s Gauge shows where viewers spend their time — and how their consumption patterns are changing,” Netflix VP strategy, planning and analysis Pablo Perez De Rosso said. “This information is essential for the industry and we’re excited to continue to work with Nielsen in Mexico and Poland.”

In the U.S. under the new deal, Netflix will subscribe to Nielsen’s national TV-measurement data and streaming platform ratings.

“We’re honored to continue working with Netflix to provide them with the insights they need to understand their audience as media consumption evolves,” Nielsen senior VP, product management Kim Gilberti said. “As we move closer to providing comparable and deduplicated metrics across screens and platforms with Nielsen One, this agreement with Netflix is another great example of why Nielsen is well-positioned to lead the audience measurement movement now and in the future.” ■