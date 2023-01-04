‘NCIS’ Crossover Event Pushed to January 9 on CBS

A three-hour crossover event featuring NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii and NCIS: Los Angeles will happen Monday, January 9 on CBS and Paramount Plus. It was originally scheduled for January 2. It is the first time the trio crosses over.

The event centers around a case to take down a mysterious hitman. Members from the different NCIS divisions come together in Washington, D.C., to celebrate a beloved professor who taught members of each of the squads. On the eve of the celebration, the professor is found dead of an apparent suicide and his former students suspect foul play. While investigating his past, they uncover a hitman, and the more they dig into it, the bigger the targets on their backs become. Members of the team are kidnapped and all the agents must come together to take down the assassin and save their colleagues.

On at 8 p.m. ET/PT January 9 is NCIS episode “Too Many Cooks.” At 9 p.m. is NCIS: Hawaii episode “Deep Fake.” At 10 is NCIS: Los Angeles episode “A Long Time Coming.”

“We are so excited to finally have the long-awaited, first-ever NCIS crossover to share with our passionate, loyal viewers,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “The popularity, longevity and continued success of the franchise is a testament to the immense talent of the casts and writing and producing teams who bring these shows to life. They came up with a thrilling story for this epic three-hour event that creatively brings all three NCIS teams together for fans to enjoy in one night and beyond.”

NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii had a crossover event in the fall.

NCIS is in season 20. Mark Harmon fronts the cast. NCIS: Los Angeles is in season 14. Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J are in the cast. NCIS: Hawaii is in season two. Vanessa Lachey and Alex Tarrant star. ■