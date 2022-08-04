‘NCIS’ and ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Share Crossover Event September 19

The season premieres of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i come together for a crossover event on CBS Monday, September 19. It is season 20 of NCIS and season two of NCIS: Hawai’i. The event goes for two hours, with NCIS on first.

“The hunt for a dangerous suspect unveils a complex network and a larger sinister plan that will take the D.C. team to Hawai’i in a race to thwart the next large-scale attack,” according to CBS.

The NCIS episode, called “A Family Matter”, sees Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) still on the run with his ex-wife Vivian (Teri Polo), as the team investigates who from his past might have a vendetta against him in hopes of clearing Parker’s name. Enlisting the help of NCIS: Hawai’i’s Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and computer specialist Ernie Malick (Jason Antoon), who are in town meeting with director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) in preparation for a global military exercise, the group tracks down their prime suspect, The Raven.

On NCIS: Hawai’i, the episode entitled “Prisoners’ Dilemma”, Tennant’s team, along with NCIS agents Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), track The Raven’s whereabouts to Oahu and learn about his plans to attack RIMPAC, the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise.

NCIS stars Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover guest star in the episode. ■