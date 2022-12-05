NBCU, Walmart Team Up For E! Online Shopping Show

Erin Lim Rhodes is one of the hosts of 'LivE! Deals for the Holidays'

NBCUniversal and Walmart are getting together for the holidays to launch a shopping show that will livestream Thursday on E! Online.

LivE! Deals for the Holiday Season will be hosted by Erin Lim Rhodes and Francesca Amiker of E! News and offer viewers an array of holiday gifts, including cookware, toys and self-care items.

With the live format, viewers will be able to ask questions about products and make purchases in real time.

“We’re embarking on the next iteration of livestream shopping. With NBCUniversal’s One Platform reach combined with our iconic storytelling, viewers will be entertained by the content, inspired to interact with Walmart’s products, and delighted by the seamless purchasing experience, ultimately deepening the connection between consumers and brands,” said Evan Moore, senior VP, Commerce Partnerships at NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships.

After it streams on E!Online, the half hour program will be available on-demand on NBCU’s Peacock streaming platform. .

NBCU has been building up its commerce capabilities, with its Shoppable TV and NBCUniversal Checkout . NBCU’s Bravo network uses those capabilities during its Bravocon , which included a Bravo Bazaar shopping experience that quadrupled in size from last year.

“The future of livestream shopping is bright, and we are continuously innovating to meet the evolving needs of our customers in new dynamic and immersive environments,” said

Sarah Henry, Head of Content, Influencer and Commerce, Walmart. “This season, we know our customers are seeking holiday inspiration at affordable prices, which is why we’re thrilled to partner with NBCUniversal to create an engaging and seamless shopping

experience featuring some of our most popular products at prices that are sure to put viewers in the holiday spirit.”

Walmart has been a pioneer in social commerce, launching its first shoppable livestream in 2020. Since then, the retailer has tested home shopping across formats, platforms and partners. This year, Walmart has supported more than 350 shoppable livestreams, a 600% increase from last year.

LivE! Deals for the Holiday Season will be marketed broadly, NBUC said.

“Our fans at E! always want to be the first to know what is trending in pop culture, including the hottest new products and deals on the market,” said Tammy Filler, executive VP and editor-in-chief, E! News. “They have trust in our brand and trust in our talent. Through this partnership with Walmart, we’re providing consumers the opportunity to shop the latest must-haves with a frictionless and fun live experience.” ■