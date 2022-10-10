NBCU's Shoppable Capabilities Enable BravoCon Buying Live and Online

NBCUniversal is finding new ways to help fans of the The Real Housewives or Below Deck buy things, both virtually and in real life at the upcoming BravoCon.

The Bravo Bazaar will feature more than 60 brands. BravoCon attendees, in addition to being able to meet their favorite Bravolebrites, will be able to purchase Bravo-approved products and services from brands including Lashaholics, Literie Candles, and Verishop brands as well as Bravolebrity-owned businesses like Sewing Down South, LoverBoy, and CaraGala.

In the metaverse, the Bravo Bazaar returns with content made shoppable by NBCU's commerce capabilities.

"NBCUniversal has a keen pulse on the wants and needs of the Bravo fandom," said Evan Moore, senior VP, commerce partnerships, NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships. "By embedding shoppable experiences within key moments where fans are living out the Bravo life – whether it's at BravoCon, online across our properties, or in the metaverse with the enhanced Bravo Bazaar - we can drive genuine connection and impact for our partners that transcend the screen and the shows."

At BravoCon, attendees won't need to be slowed down after shopping sprees. With NBCUniversal Checkout, in real life buyers will be able to scan the shoppable QR code on display, complete their purchase and provide delivery info and the goods will find their own way home.

TRESemmé, one of the key sponsors of BravoCon, will be presenting an in-person Bravo Salon presented by TRESemmé, where BravoCon attendees can get their hair styled with TRESemmé products to achieve the Bravolebrity look.

The BravoCon Salon is also accessible on screen with shoppable content.

"BravoCon attendees will get the ultimate experience using TRESemmé products to achieve Bravolebrity-styled hair at the onsite salon," Jessica Grigoriou, head of beauty marketing and Salon & Masstige portfolio director, TRESemmé. "We're excited to extend these shoppable experiences to Bravo fans around the world using QR code technology on-site within the salon and on-air utilizing a Live Look In on Bravo and a branded bar on Watch What Happens Live."

BravoCon will take place over three days, from October 14 to 16. There are 60 events scheduled, including panels, photo ops and show tapings, and more than 100 Bravolebs are expected to show up.

NBCU has also signed up Bud Light Seltzer, Lays and State Farm as presenting sponsors. Additional sponsors include Alle, Bubly, Chase Sapphire, Hilton, Pepsi, Pure Leaf tea, Shark FlexStyle, Wendy's and Yoplait. ■