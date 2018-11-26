NBCU to Launch ‘Judge Jerry’ Starring Jerry Springer This Fall

NBCUniversal Television Distribution will launch first-run half-hour court show Judge Jerry, starring Jerry Springer, in fall 2019, said Tracie Wilson, executive vice president, creative affairs, NBCUniversal TV Distribution.

NBCU has sold the show in 75% of the country, including on station groups such as Tribune, Sinclair, Weigel, Hearst, Cox, Sunbeam, Block, Raycom, Tegna, Scripps, Meredith Capital and more.

“For the first time in my life, I am going to be called honorable,” said Springer, who earned his law degree from Chicago's Northwestern University and practiced law in his hometown of Cincinnati for more than 15 years, in a statement. “My career is coming full circle and I finally get to put my law degree to use after all these years.”

Judge Jerry will be taped in front of a live studio audience at the Stamford Media Center in Connecticut, which also is home to The Steve Wilkos Show and Maury. NBCU will produce and distribute the show.

NBCU’s Jerry Springer, in which Springer starred for 27 seasons, is out of production but airing in repeats on The CW and in some markets in syndication. Repeats of that show will continue to air next season.

Besides Judge Jerry, NBCU also will launch The Kelly Clarkson Show — starring the pop singer and American Idol and Voice star — this fall.

Disney-ABC has sold a talk show starring Tamron Hall to the ABC owned stations and is shopping the show to other station groups, while Warner Bros. is offering a talk show starring RuPaul.

Tribune Broadcasting and Sony Pictures Television are teaming on another new talk show starring motivational speaker Mel Robbins.

In January, several of the Fox Television Stations will run talk show, Breakthrough with Dr. Steve Perry, as a two-week limited series.

Debmar-Mercury has several shows in the works, including a comedic panel talker starring Saturday Night Live’s Finesse Mitchell and Mom’s Jaime Pressly as well as a single-host talk show starring Jerry O’Connell, who has successfully subbed in on such shows as Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan and Debmar-Mercury’s own Wendy Williams.

Debmar-Mercury also is working on an entertainment magazine strip, Central Avenue, with Will Packer Media, and is partnering with Packer on a one-hour drama for OWN called Ambitions due to debut next year.