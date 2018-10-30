Sony, Tribune to Debut Mel Robbins Talker in Fall 2019

Sony Pictures Television is partnering with Tribune Media on a one-hour syndicated talk show that will star speaker, life strategist and best-selling author, Mel Robbins. The partnership with Tribune clears the show in more than 30% of the country, with Sony now taking it out for sale to the rest of the country for a fall 2019 debut.

Mindy Borman, who executive produced SPT’s Dr. Oz from 2009 to 2015 and has worked as a producer on both Good Morning America and The View, is set to executive produce.

“Mel has a message and a methodology that connects with women and she knows her audience,” said John Weiser, SPT’s president of first-run television, in a statement. “She has a distinctive and fresh approach to navigating the life challenges women face every day and we’re going to utilize Mel’s unique entrepreneurial strength in the digital media space to better connect with our audience. “

“Mel has a proven track record of connecting and resonating with an audience and we believe she will be a good fit for our stations’ daytime lineup,” said Sean Compton, president of strategic programming and acquisitions, Tribune Media, also in a statement.

Besides being a global speaker and best-selling author of The 5-Second Rule, Robbins is CEO and co-founder of The Confidence Project, a media and digital learning company working with Fortune 500 brands to help employees build habits of confidence and courage. She’s also the creator and star of the Audible Original audio series, Kick Ass With Mel Robbins.

She began her career as a criminal defense attorney in New York City.

The daily talk show starring Robbins now joins shows from NBCUniversal starring Kelly Clarkson and Disney-ABC starring Tamron Hall that are in the market looking for clearances. NBCU also is offering a court show starring Jerry Springer for next fall.

Warner Bros. is shopping a show starring RuPaul, while Debmar-Mercury has projects in the works that include a comedic talk-show featuring Finesse Mitchell and Jaime Pressly, and another starring Jerry O’Connell. Debmar-Mercury also is working with Will Packer Media on a daily entertainment magazine titled Central Avenue.