Alex Duda Named Executive Producer of 'Kelly Clarkson'

Alex Duda has been named executive producer of NBCUniversal’s upcoming talker, The Kelly Clarkson Show, said Tracie Wilson, executive vice president, creative affairs, NBCUniversal TV Distribution, on Tuesday. The show, which debuts this fall, stars American Idol and Voice star Kelly Clarkson.

“Alex was instrumental in developing The Kelly Clarkson Show with us and brings so much talent, daytime TV experience, creativity and heart to this project,” Wilson said in a statement. “Alex’s wide range of producing expertise, combined with her talent of inspiring storytelling, is a perfect complement to Kelly Clarkson’s strengths as a talk show host.”

Duda, who has an overall development deal with NBCU, previously served as executive producer of NBCU’s Steve Harvey and Warner Bros.’ The Tyra Banks Show.

“Kelly Clarkson is America’s celebrity. As our first Idol, Kelly was chosen by us, for us, because of her unique combination of relatability and otherworldly talent,” Duda said. “I love telling stories that entertain and inspire and I’m thrilled to be able to continue doing so alongside an incredible artist like Kelly.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show will air on most of the NBC Owned Television Stations as the lead-in to Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, replacing NBCU's Steve in those time slots in those markets.

The weekday talker will be produced in Los Angeles and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution with Duda serving as executive producer and showrunner. Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are also executive producers.