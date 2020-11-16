NBCLX Aims for Gamers with ESR eSports Shows

One of the eSports shows coming to NBCLX

NBCLX, NBCUniversal’s TV and streaming network aimed at millennials and Gen Z, is adding eSports shows from ESR’s 24-hour eSports channel to its programming lineup, starting Monday.

“We are thrilled for NBCLX to present eSports competitive entertainment to our audiences for the very first time. Esports is a global phenomenon. We cannot wait to welcome the eSports community and fans to our network,” said Matt Goldberg, VP of content strategy, NBCLX.

The shows, some of which have holiday themes, look to capture the grouping ranks of gamers with mini-challenges, competitions and interviews with eSports figures.

“NBCLX is smart to engage the exploding eSports audience. Our high-quality but down-to-earth, home-brew entertainment will connect with ordinary gamers and non-gamers, as opposed to flashy shows focused only on elite players," said Wendy Wang, CEO of ESR.

The first ESR show on NBCLX is called Thanksgaming eSports Times, and pits siblings, cousins and former best friends against one another to win the title of "Grandma’s Favorite."

Holiday Smash will air Dec. 11, with competitors playing video games to be named Santa’s Helper and on Dec. 28 Toast with the Most! will appear, featuring the best performers from previous eSport Times holiday shows.