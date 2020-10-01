NBCLX Launches on Roku

NBCLX, the channel targeted at adults 18-45 launched by NBCUniversal owned-and-operated broadcast stations last year, is now available on Roku.

The announcement follows the signing of a renewal and expansion of NBCU’s distribution deal with Roku last month, with put the app for the conglomerate’s new streaming service, Peacock, on the No. 1 connected TV device ecosystem, which has more than 43 million active users.

Also read: Peacock Finally Takes Flight on Roku

Based out of NBC 5 (KXAS-TV) and Telemundo 39’s (KXTX-TV)’s “Studios at DFW” facility in Fort Worth, Texas, and serving 100 million U.S. viewers defined as millennial or Gen Z, NBCLX was launched as a digital channel in September 2019. it debuted as a linear streaming network in June with the launch of LX News, a live news show that runs Monday - Fridays 8-10 a.m. and 8-10 p.m. across OTT, mobile, linear and pay TV platforms.

Starting Thursday, Roku audiences will have access to 20 hours a week of LX News live-streamed programming. The NBCLX app on Roku will also feature LX Presents, a series of documentary stories and explainers originating from NBC O&Os all around the country, as well as NBC News digital.

NBCLX also features programming from Jukin Media, Tastemade, The Dodo and Storytelling Spotlights from The New York Times video journalists.

“We’re thrilled to bring NBCLX to Roku’s millions of viewers with original news and programming that informs, inspires and entertains,” said Meredith McGinn, senior VP of NBCLX. “We are eager for Roku users to discover our unique storytelling approach and engage with NBCLX’s local stories that connect people and communities, particularly as we head into this pivotal election season.”