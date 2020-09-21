Peacock Finally Takes Flight on Roku

After avoiding a blackout with a last-minute deal, NBCUniversal and Roku said that Peacock is now available on Roku.

Roku said it reaches households with about 100 million people; Peacock gives them access to more than 20,000 hours of on demand movies and shows, plus live news and sports programming, with 13,000 hour on its free tier.

The agreement also bring NBCU content to the Roku channel and the two companies are working together on sharing advertising inventory.

“We are pleased that NBC agreed to a very positive and mutually beneficial partnership to bring Peacock to America’s #1 streaming platform. We are excited by the opportunities to integrate NBC content within The Roku Channel while we also work together with Peacock on the development of a significant and meaningful advertising and ad tech partnership,” said Tedd Cittadine, VP of content acquisition, Roku. "This is a great outcome for consumers and we look forward to growing together with Peacock as they bring their incredible content to the Roku platform.”

"We’re thrilled to add Peacock as the perfect complement to NBCUniversal’s industry-leading content offering across entertainment, Hispanic, news and sports programming on the Roku platform,” added Matt Bond, chairman, content distribution, NBCUniversal. “Entertaining and informing our audiences at home, including Roku’s millions of users, is our top priority.”

Peacock Premium, giving access to original series and live sports, is available for $4.99 per month. Viewers may also upgrade Peacock Premium to an ad-free tier for an additional $5.00 per month.

In addition to the Roku platform, Peacock is currently available on Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices, including Android TV devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; and VIZIO SmartCast TVs, Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro, and LG Smart TVs. Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium as part of their subscription at no additional cost.