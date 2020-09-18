Peacock Gets On Roku As NBCU Avoids Blackout

After some saber rattling at the deadline Friday, Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Roku have reached a deal that will allow NBCU’s apps to continue to be streamed by Roku users.

The deal includes NBCU’s new streaming platform, Peacock.

NBCU’s old deal with Roku expired. It covered NBCU’s TV Everywhere apps, but not Peacock.

Related: Roku Says Comcast is Threatening to Block Users From Streaming NBC Apps

Roku sent an email to its subscribers Friday warning that a blackout of NBCU's TV Everywhere apps was imminent. Sources said NBCU was prepared block Roku users starting Saturday, ahead of football, hockey and golf action.

Related: HBO Max Launches Without App Support for Roku and Amazon Fire TV

The two sides clashed over ad inventory on Peacock and how the ad tech systems of the two companies would work together.

Usually, when it carries a free-to-consumer, ad-support app, Roku gets about 30% of the ad inventory.

Peacock rolled out nationally July 15 in both free, ad-supported and premium subscription iterations. But like HBO Max, the streaming app that debuted about a month and a half previous, Peacock lacked distributed on the biggest two connected TV device platforms, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Speaking to investors earlier this week, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said Peacock had attracted around 15 million active users across its free and subscription platforms. Most of that distribution, however, has come through Comcast's own pay TV platforms, X1 and Xfinity Flex, which have enjoyed native integration of Peacock since mid-April.

Expanding Peacock's support to Roku opens the app up to an additional 43 million active users.