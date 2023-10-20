NBC Orders Drama Based on Life and Books of Oliver Sacks

NBC has ordered the drama Dr. Wolf, which is inspired by the life and work of Oliver Sacks. Zachary Quinto plays larger-than-life neurologist Oliver Wolf. The doctor and his interns explore the human mind while also grappling with their own relationships and mental health.

The series is inspired by the Sacks books The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat and An Anthropologist on Mars.

Michael Grassi is writer and executive producer and Lee Toland Krieger is director and executive producer.

Other executive producers are Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman for Berlanti Productions; Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate for Fabel Entertainment; Andy Serkis, Jonathan Cavendish and Will Tennant for The Imaginarium; and DeMane Davis.

Berlanti Productions, Fabel Entertainment and The Imaginarium produce the show in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television.

Sacks was born in London in 1933 and got his medical degree at Oxford. In 1965, he moved to New York, where he was a neurologist and an author. He died in 2015.

Quinto’s credits include Heroes and In Search Of and playing Spock in the Star Trek movies.

In the cast with Quinto are Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alexander MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II and Teddy Sears.