Netflix Orders More ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’

Netflix has ordered 16 additional episodes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which will air as part three and part four of the series, the network said. Production for the extra episodes begins in 2019.

Part two is set to premiere April 5.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa created the show, and is an executive producer. “Praise Satan! I’m so grateful to my partners at Warner Brothers, Netflix, Berlanti Television, and Archie Productions for supporting this darker vision of the world’s most famous teen witch,” he said. “And I’m thrilled to be continuing to tell Sabrina's chilling adventures with our incredible cast and crew, led by the unstoppable Kiernan Shipka.”

Chilling Adventures recreates Sabrina the Teenage Witch as what Netflix calls “a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft.”

The cast includes Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair and Richard Coyle,

Aguirre-Sacasa, who is also chief creative officer of Archie Comics, is showrunner. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger executive produce along with Aguirre-Sacasa.

Warner Bros. Television-based Berlanti Productions produces Chilling Adventures.