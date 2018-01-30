History Tackles Unsolved Mysteries With ‘In Search Of’

History has ordered ten episodes of In Search Of, hosted by Zachary Quinto. The series, which is inspired by the show with the same name from the late ‘70s, will examine unexplained phenomena around the world.

The original aired from 1977 to 1982. Rod Serling hosted, and was succeeded by Leonard Nimoy after Serling’s death.

Quinto’s film credits include playing Spock in the 2009 film Star Trek.

“I am so excited to be reimagining In Search Of and exploring new questions and phenomena with all of the advancements in science and technology from which we have benefitted in the past 40 years since the original series first aired,” said Quinto. “In the spirit of my late dear friend Leonard Nimoy, we intend to honor and perpetuate his endless curiosity about the world–and universe–in which we live. Our director Eddie Schmidt and our partners at Propagate, Universal Television Alternative Studio and FremantleMedia International have ignited the process with enthusiasm and intelligence, and History is the perfect home for this unique and compelling series.”

Each episode will follow Quinto as he investigates a different subject within a dynamic theme, such as alien encounters, mysterious creatures, UFO sightings, time travel and artificial intelligence.

“In the ‘70s and ‘80s, the legendary Leonard Nimoy captivated viewers by transporting them through the world of unsolved mysteries and paranormal phenomena,” said Eli Lehrer, executive VP of programming, History. “To this day, the investigations conducted in this series remain relevant and a source of public obsession. Now with Zachary’s passion and prevalence in the science fiction genre, the groundbreaking series is back for a new audience.”

In Search Of is produced for History by Propagate Content, Universal Television Alternative Studio and Before the Door Pictures with FremantleMedia International distributing the series globally. Quinto is an executive producer. Ben Silverman, Howard Owens and Brett-Patrick Jenkins are executive producers for Propagate Content. Zachary Behr is executive producer for History. Eddie Schmidt is also an executive producer.