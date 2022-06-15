HBO Max Unmasks Trailer for ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Reboot
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ debuts July 28 on streaming service
HBO Max will debut its reimagining of the young adult-targeted Pretty Little Liars drama series on July 28, according to a new trailer released Wednesday.
The series, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, takes place 20 years after the events of the original Pretty Little Liars series – which ran on Freeform from 2010-2017 – in which a series of tragic events almost ripped the fictional blue-collar town of Millwood apart, according to the streaming service. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago, as well as their own, said HBO Max.
The series stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco, as well as Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono.
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin executive producers include I. Marlene King, who developed the original Pretty Little Liars, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Lindsay Calhoon Bring, Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo. The series is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard. ■
